VFlowTech Raises USD 20.5 Mn to Power India's Clean Energy Future The fresh capital will be deployed to scale VFlowTech's 100 MWh manufacturing plant in India into a full-fledged Gigafactory and to accelerate the deployment of its vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) across the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff

VFlowTech Team

Singapore-headquartered VFlowTech, a deep-tech leader in sustainable long-duration energy storage, has raised USD 20.5 million in a strategic funding round led by Granite Asia.

The round also saw participation from Antares Ventures, EDBI, MOL PLUS, PSA Ventures, and returning investors like İnci Holding, UntroD Capital, Pappas Capital, Wavemaker Partners, SEEDS Capital, and Entrepreneurs First.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale VFlowTech's 100 MWh manufacturing plant in India into a full-fledged Gigafactory and to accelerate the deployment of its vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) across the country. It also plans to enhance its AI-driven cloud energy management platform, aimed at optimising distributed energy usage and providing ancillary grid services.

"India is at a tipping point in its clean energy journey. With this funding, we are not just bringing advanced energy storage technologies to market — we are shaping the future of sustainable energy infrastructure in the region," said Avishek Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of VFlowTech. "We intend to build the digital brain of India's energy backbone while scaling our manufacturing footprint and creating high-quality jobs."

Founded in 2018 by Avishek Kumar and Arjun Bhattarai, VFlowTech pioneers in VRFB and hybrid battery systems, designed for long-duration storage. Its proprietary technology emphasises safety, scalability, and longevity, offering more than 25 years of operational life with no degradation.

The startup claims to have deployed its systems in over 10 countries and is currently in talks to deploy up to 1 GWh of VRFB capacity with Indian renewable energy developers.

VFlowTech's AI-driven energy platform complements its BESS solutions by enabling real-time monitoring, optimisation, and energy trading. The company will also invest in vanadium recycling and electrolyte manufacturing in India to build a robust domestic supply chain.

"India represents one of the most exciting opportunities for energy transition," said Anand Anupam, Chief Commercial Officer of VFlowTech. "Our solutions are ideally positioned to support India's 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030, ensuring 24/7 clean power with grid reliability."

This milestone investment signals a pivotal moment for India's energy future, as VFlowTech's innovative technologies are poised to play a central role in enabling long-duration, AI-optimised energy storage at scale.
