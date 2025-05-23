"Vi's visionary approach to building a highly personalized and integrated digital services clearly demonstrates their unwavering focus on understanding and exceeding modern customer expectations," Manish Gupta, Director, Liferay India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, telecommunications companies are no longer confined to providing just connectivity. Vi, a leading telecom operator in India, recognized this shift and has undergone a strategic transformation to become a comprehensive digital service provider. One of the initiatives under this transformation is the collaboration with Liferay, a global provider of digital commerce, to build Vi's experience platform. This partnership has, in the past, introduced innovative capabilities for Vi's consumer base, and is now expanding these services to enterprise clients.

The initial phase of the Vi-TCS-Liferay collaboration has seen the rollout of features aimed at improving customer engagement and enabling new revenue models. A key outcome is the development of ViShop, a digital marketplace that acts as a central hub integrating a range of non-telecom offerings. For Vi subscribers and even non-subscribers, this offering introduces a world full of digital services and subscriptions within the Vi ecosystem. Users can access gift cards for shopping destinations, travel vouchers for planning trips, or discounts on groceries and food—all from a single platform.

The partnership also allows Vi to deliver personalized digital experiences. Leveraging Liferay's commerce solution, Vi can tailor offers and discounts based on user behavior and preferences. These capabilities go beyond simple promotions, potentially offering access to financial products such as insurance, loans, and investment tools. Credit card application features are already live, while integrated subscription management for ViMTV—including OTT platforms, news, and infotainment—is being streamlined for user convenience.

Another key feature is the ability to create customizable bundles across telecom and non-telecom categories. Users can now build their own service packages to match individual preferences. This increased flexibility offers customers more control over how they engage with Vi's digital ecosystem.

"Liferay DXP provided the right set of features that enabled us to launch ViShop in under a year. Its agility to support bi-weekly enhancements has been instrumental in improving customer experience and onboarding new sellers. Through ViShop, we've grown our non-telco offerings by 30x, with the value of transactions seeing an even more impressive multiplier." Aneesh Kumar, EVP Digital, Vi

Building on this foundation, Vi and Liferay are now aiming to address enterprise needs. The plan to extend Vi's commerce framework to business clients could offer integrated solutions that support operational efficiency, employee engagement, and digital growth. By adapting its consumer-facing tools, Vi can offer marketplaces for procurement, customized bundles of communication services, and access to industry-relevant software to enterprises.

The framework could also help businesses manage employee subscriptions to learning platforms or access tailored deals on essential tools—all through a single platform.

"Vi's visionary approach to building a highly personalized and integrated digital services clearly demonstrates their unwavering focus on understanding and exceeding modern customer expectations," Manish Gupta, Director, Liferay India.

With its established telecom infrastructure and Liferay's digital experience platform, Vi is expanding its role to include digital services for both consumers and enterprises. This strategic shift diversifies Vi's offerings while reflecting a broader industry trend of combining connectivity with value-added digital services.