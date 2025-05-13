It aims to onboard over 10 new brands in the LED space by FY2028–29, further strengthening its position as a leading OEM in the industry.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Videotex, India's leading original design manufacturer (ODM) for TVs, is aiming to double its turnover to INR 1,000 crore in the next four years from the current annual revenue of about INR 450 crore.

Videotex makes TVs for leading brands like Lloyd (Havells), Reliance (BPL, Reconnect), Vijay Sales (Vise), Daiwa and over 25 other brands. While television will remain its mainstay, the Noida-based company has plans to enter new categories as part of its expansion plans.

"Videotex plans to diversify its product portfolio by entering into new categories, capitalising on our strong brand partnerships, commitment to product quality, and manufacturing excellence. On the operations front, we are enhancing our injection moulding capabilities and integrating AI for smarter, more efficient production," Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex told Entrepreneur India.

"We also aim to onboard over 10 new brands in the LED space by FY2028–29, further reinforcing our position as a leading OEM in the industry. In addition, we are focused on developing new technologies for the premium segment while also continuing to improve and expand our offerings in the affordable segment, ensuring we cater to the full spectrum of consumer needs in the market," Bajaj said.

Videotex has a manufacturing capacity of 2.2 million TVs per year in its existing plant. However, in its new plant (Phase 2), it will expand to a total capacity of 3.2 million units annually in the next two years.

As part of its future strategic roadmap, Videotex is placing significant focus on Mini LED technology. "As the first Indian-origin company to introduce Mini LED Smart TVs, we are bringing Full Array Local Dimming Zone Technology to market, delivering deeper blacks, superior contrast, and enhanced brightness. Our goal is to offer a near-OLED experience at a more accessible price point, setting a new standard beyond conventional LED technology," Bajaj said.

"We are also proud to have been instrumental in creating the WebOS TV market in India, and we will continue to emphasise and expand on this platform as a key differentiator in our offerings. Apart from that, we will also be introducing other platforms, offering our partners a complete range of solution choices," he added.

Asked about the future of television at a time when mobile devices seem to dominate, Bajaj said that the pandemic served as a "reality check" where small screens cannot match the immersive entertainment experience that larger TVs provide. "With increasing affordability and evolving consumer aspirations, a significant number of Indian households now own two or more TVS, compared to just one in the past," he said.

There also has been a noticeable shift in OTT consumption patterns. "While smartphones, driven by low-cost devices and data, accounted for nearly 70 per cent of OTT usage around 2018, that trend is evolving. By 2023, over 45 per cent of OTT users preferred watching content on smart TVs. This reflects a strong move toward larger, feature-rich screens that offer a more cinematic, home-theatre-like experience, especially as more films premiere directly on OTT platforms," Bajaj said.