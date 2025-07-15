VIP Industries Promoters to Sell 58% Stake to Multiples PE for INR 3,200 Cr The new acquirers will have the right to nominate a majority of the board of directors. In addition, DGP will retain the right to recommend one independent director or nominate a family member as a non-independent non-executive director.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VIP Industries

Promoter group entities of VIP Industries have agreed to sell up to 58 percent stake in the luggage company to a consortium led by Multiples Private Equity for a total consideration of INR 3,200 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

The transaction involves the sale of around 4.54 crore shares, or 32 percent of the company's total equity, by Kemp & Company, DGP Securities, Piramal Vibhuti Investments, Alcon Finance and Kiddy Plast. These entities are part of the promoter group and will transfer their holdings to Multiples PE funds along with Samvibhag Securities, Mithun Padam Sancheti and Siddhartha Sancheti for INR 1,763.3 crore.

Following this, the consortium will launch an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent stake in VIP Industries. The offer is valued at INR 1,437.8 crore. Once the open offer is completed, the consortium will assume management and control of the company.

The shares are being sold at INR 388 apiece, which represents a discount of approximately 15 percent to the closing price of VIP Industries on the previous trading day.

As of March, DGP Securities held around 27 percent stake in the company, while Vibhuti Investments owned 15.7 percent. Kemp & Company, Kiddy Plast and Alcon Finance collectively held a little over 6 percent. Promoter Dilip Piramal directly holds a 0.5 percent stake.

A company release stated, "Upon completion of the transaction, control of the company will be transferred to Multiples Private Equity, while Dilip Piramal and Family will continue to be shareholders. Dilip Piramal will be Chairman Emeritus."

The new acquirers will have the right to nominate a majority of the board of directors. In addition, DGP will retain the right to recommend one independent director or nominate a family member as a non-independent non-executive director.

Speaking on the development, Dilip Piramal said, "This marks an important step toward reviving the company's strong legacy and helping it regain its foothold in the Indian luggage market, where it has struggled in recent years."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

ChrysCapital to Acquire 90% Stake in Theobroma for INR 2,410 Cr

The agreement, signed between the parties, will see ChrysCapital buying the majority stake from the promoters and existing investor ICICI Venture.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Skilling, Jobs, and Shift Toward Entrepreneurship: World Youth Skills Day 2025

India doesn't lack talent. It lacks an ecosystem that believes in the power of its young builders. World Youth Skills Day 2025 is a reminder: the future isn't just about finding jobs; it's about creating them.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Lifestyle

Celebrity Health Coach Debunks Modern Medicine Myths

Health coach Akanksha Pandey has witnessed how modern medicine often fails to tackle the root causes of chronic illness.

By Maya Ghatge
News and Trends

L'Oréal Names New Chairman and Country Manager to Drive India Growth

Effective October 1, 2025, Aseem Kaushik will take over as Chairman of L'Oréal India, while Jacques Lebel has been appointed as Country Manager.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kumar Chander to Lead Wipro Consumer Care into Its Next Growth Phase

Vineet Agrawal will retire in January 2026 after 40 years at Wipro. Kumar Chander will succeed him as CEO and MD of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting from February 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff