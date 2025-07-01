The company recently strengthened its manufacturing base by acquiring Mochiko Shoes, a key supplier for brands like Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Skechers.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has acquired a 1.94% stake in Bengaluru-based Agilitas Sports, investing INR 40 crore (~USD 4.7 million) in a strategic move that strengthens his expanding business portfolio.

The funds were raised through the allotment of 3,61,611 Class 2 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares at INR 1,106 each, as per regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The investment is part of a larger funding round for Agilitas Sports, which also includes INR 3 crore from cricketer Abhishek Sharma and SMLINE Ventures. The fresh infusion values the company at approximately INR 2,058 crore (~USD 242 million) post-money and takes its total fundraising to over INR 600 crore.

Founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former Managing Director of Puma India, Agilitas Sports is building a full-stack ecosystem in the sporting goods sector—covering manufacturing, licensing, and retail. Kohli's association marks a pivotal shift, especially after his high-profile exit from an INR 110 crore Puma India endorsement earlier this year to align with Agilitas.

Agilitas' offerings span in-house brands like One8—Kohli's lifestyle label—and licensing rights for global sportswear brand Lotto in India and Australia. The company recently strengthened its manufacturing base by acquiring Mochiko Shoes, a key supplier for brands like Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Skechers.

Post-investment, Mauritius-based Infinity Direct Holdings remains the largest stakeholder at 37.73%, followed by Ganguly at 18.26%, Nexus Venture Partners at 9.16%, and Kohli and Yuvraj Singh at 1.94% and 0.51%, respectively.

With Kohli's brand value, strategic input, and investment, Agilitas aims to boost its "Make in India" manufacturing ethos and aggressively scale operations both domestically and internationally, positioning itself as a formidable player in the global sporting goods arena.