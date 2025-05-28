Virat Kohli Joins World Bowling League as Strategic Investor The league recently launched its first team, Team OMG, owned by MLB star Mookie Betts.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has joined the World Bowling League (WBL) as a strategic investor, marking a significant step in reimagining the future of bowling as a global sport. Kohli's investment aligns with WBL's bold vision to modernise bowling through mixed-gender teams, electrifying global events, and an immersive spectator experience.

Founded by Adi K Mishra, the World Bowling League aims to turn bowling into a mainstream, high-energy sport with franchises and professional athletes at the forefront. The league recently launched its first team, Team OMG, owned by MLB star Mookie Betts.

"I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12," said Virat Kohli. "It is evident how popular the sport is while being underappreciated as a business proposition. Adi's vision to redefine bowling is unique. After our success with Team Blue Rising in the E1 Series, I'm thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner."

Kohli, one of the most followed athletes globally, brings significant influence to the league's efforts to engage new fans and inspire the next generation of bowling enthusiasts.

"Elite-level bowling is full of nuance and challenge," said Adi K Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co. "Discovering Virat's interest in bowling made this collaboration even more special. His passion and sportsmanship are perfectly aligned with what we're building."

With plans to unveil more franchises soon, the WBL is poised to create a fresh cultural moment around bowling—one that blends competition, entertainment, and global appeal.

The World Bowling League is an innovative global sports league dedicated to transforming bowling into a dynamic, spectator-driven experience through cutting-edge formats and iconic venues.
