Virat Kohli has agreed to sell his sports and lifestyle brand One8 to footwear and apparel company Agilitas Sports. Along with the sale, Kohli will invest INR 40 crore in the company in his personal capacity.

Following the transaction, he will join Agilitas as an investor and co-founder of One8 under its new structure. The company did not disclose the size of the stake linked to this investment.

In June, Kohli had acquired a 1.49 percent stake in Agilitas Sports. The same round saw participation from cricketer Abhishek Sharma who also invested in the company at that time.

Kohli launched One8 as an internet first lifestyle brand that offered sportswear through a collaboration with Puma. Over time it expanded into apparel, accessories, innerwear and fragrances. The One8 name was later extended to the restaurant chain One8 Commune which focuses on communal dining experiences.

Agilitas Sports was founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly who previously served as the managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia. The company operates across sports footwear, apparel and accessories and has been actively expanding through acquisitions. It earlier acquired Mochiko Shoes to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

Ganguly and Kohli have worked together before, beginning in 2017 when Ganguly signed him for Puma in a deal valued at about INR 110 crore. Kohli ended his association with Puma in April this year after declining a renewal offer reported at INR 300 crore for eight years and chose to invest in Agilitas instead.

On the funding front, Agilitas is in advanced discussions to raise about INR 450 crore from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The company has raised more than INR 600 crore so far from investors including Spring Marketing Capital, SMLINE Ventures and Infinity Direct Holding.