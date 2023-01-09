Virohan Raises $7 Million In Pre-Series B1 Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a pre-Series B1 round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including $500,000 from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (managing director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others. This brings the total capital raised till date to $11million. The fund raised will be used to develop and launch new training programs, scale the omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages along with developing new features to further increase learning outcomes for students.

Company handout

"Given the growing importance of Allied Healthcare workforce in overall healthcare delivery and as India continues to face a challenge in terms of the quality of AHP, at Virohan our vision has always been to train AHPs keeping industry demand and requirement at the forefront. This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders (students, universities/colleges and medical institutions), train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to $100B+ global opportunity," said Kunaal Dudeja, co-founder and CEO, Virohan.

Virohan has trained over 7000 students across its courses which have seen more than 96% completion rates and less than 98% placement rates within one month of program completion. It works with over 1000 partners such as Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Healthians, etc to help students get internships and job offers. With this fundraise Virohan is aiming to expand to more than 200 new campuses Pan-India, and training more than 7000 students, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We have always seen Indian education as being a key engine of catalyzing the nation's development. Equally, education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts. Hence, we have consistently bet on education startups lowering barriers for access and expanding opportunities to all. This is why we are excited to partner with Virohan, for its ambition and mission to skill and upgrade the next hundred million Indians," said Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures

Founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan is a healthcare edtech platform through which trains students in Allied Healthcare Programs (AHP).