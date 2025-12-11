With this acquisition, more than 1,400 engineers from SmartSoC will join Virtusa.

Virtusa, the US-based product and platform engineering services company, announced that it has acquired Bengaluru-based SmartSoC Solutions, a semiconductor engineering and integrated circuit design services firm. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

In its statement, Virtusa said the acquisition strengthens its capabilities in advanced silicon, as SmartSoC brings expertise in silicon design, verification and embedded systems engineering. The move also expands Virtusa's semiconductor engineering presence in India and enhances its global delivery network.

With this acquisition, more than 1,400 engineers from SmartSoC will join Virtusa. The centres located in Bengaluru, Hubli and Hyderabad will continue to operate, and SmartSoC's existing leadership will remain in place.

"The acquisition of SmartSoC is transformational for Virtusa… As AI models become more complex and data centre investment surges globally, having in-house chip design capabilities is crucial," said Nitesh Banga, CEO of Virtusa.

SmartSoC Founder and CEO, Bharath Desareddy, said the integration creates a strong digital engineering partner with broad chip to cloud capabilities. He noted that Virtusa's global scale will help the combined entity better serve customers.

According to Virtusa, the semiconductor and systems engineering market is expanding quickly due to smarter devices and rising investment in AI infrastructure. The company said the acquisition positions it to support faster time to market for future products.