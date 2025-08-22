You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Payments Council of India (PCI), the representative body for the country's digital payments ecosystem, has announced the re-election of Vishwas Patel as Chairperson for the 2025 to 2027 term. Patel, who is the Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Limited, was chosen unanimously by the council.

The Executive Council of PCI also confirmed the appointment of M. N. Srinivasu, Co-founder and Director of BillDesk, and Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as Co-Chairpersons for the same period.

Speaking on his re-election, Patel said, "The digital payments industry in India is at a critical juncture with rapid adoption, regulatory evolution, and the push towards global leadership. PCI remains committed to fostering innovation, ensuring consumer trust, and working closely with regulators to build a sustainable payments ecosystem."

PCI represents banks, card networks, wallets, UPI platforms, fintech firms, and payment gateways, and has played a central role in shaping policies and advancing India's digital economy.