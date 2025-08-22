Vishwas Patel Re-elected as Chairperson of Payments Council of India PCI appoints BillDesk's M. N. Srinivasu and NPCI's Nalin Bansal as Co-Chairpersons for 2025–27 term alongside Chairperson Vishwas Patel.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishwas Patel, Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues

The Payments Council of India (PCI), the representative body for the country's digital payments ecosystem, has announced the re-election of Vishwas Patel as Chairperson for the 2025 to 2027 term. Patel, who is the Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Limited, was chosen unanimously by the council.

The Executive Council of PCI also confirmed the appointment of M. N. Srinivasu, Co-founder and Director of BillDesk, and Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as Co-Chairpersons for the same period.

Speaking on his re-election, Patel said, "The digital payments industry in India is at a critical juncture with rapid adoption, regulatory evolution, and the push towards global leadership. PCI remains committed to fostering innovation, ensuring consumer trust, and working closely with regulators to build a sustainable payments ecosystem."

PCI represents banks, card networks, wallets, UPI platforms, fintech firms, and payment gateways, and has played a central role in shaping policies and advancing India's digital economy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow

PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs for Older Adults (With the Least Physical Labor), According to a New Report

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
Leadership

This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The next trillion-dollar industry won't be social media, crypto or even AI. It will be longevity — the business of extending not just how we live, but how well we live. And the leaders who understand this now will own the future.

By Rejna Alaaldin
News and Trends

International Entrepreneurs Day: What Founders Need to do to Catch the Deep-Tech Bus

Industry leaders highlight what it will take for Indian startups to build deep-tech ventures that can compete globally

By Shivani Tiwari