Vivek Mathur, partner and chief operating officer (COO) at Elevation Capital, has stepped down after a 14-year tenure at the venture capital firm.

Mathur, who played a key role in shaping the firm's portfolio, is now transitioning into an advisory and mentorship role, working with early-stage startups across D2C, agritech, climate, and defence tech sectors.

Announcing his departure in a LinkedIn post, Mathur described his time at Elevation as "a true masterclass in investing." Over the years, he has backed startups like Paytm, ACKO, FirstCry, Tracxn, and Xpressbees, engaging deeply at the board level to drive growth and strategic execution.

"I am excited to mentor a new cohort of promising founders, helping them scale from inception to IPO," Mathur stated, emphasising his commitment to refining business strategies and improving operational efficiencies.

His exit comes amid leadership changes at Elevation Capital, including the recent appointment of Capillary Technologies co-founder Krishna Mehra as a partner to lead AI and SaaS investments from Silicon Valley. The firm, which closed its USD 670 million India-focused fund in April 2022, continues to expand its fintech and consumer tech investments.