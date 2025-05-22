"India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland's time-honoured spirits tradition," said Oberoi. "This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures."

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an exciting cross-cultural collaboration, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Anand Oberoi has acquired a 21% stake in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd, a premium Scottish spirits company known for its oolong white tea-infused liquor.

This move marks the beginning of a unique journey that brings together India's ancient tea heritage and Scotland's world-renowned spirits tradition.

"India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland's time-honoured spirits tradition," said Oberoi. "This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures."

Founded by Nishant Sharma, Rutland Square Spirits has already gained recognition for pushing the boundaries in the alcobev space by infusing Dibrugarh's world-famous tea leaves into its artisanal spirits. Dibrugarh, along with Tinsukia and Sivasagar, contributes nearly half of India's tea production and is now being celebrated globally in an unexpected form—Scotch-style spirits.

"We are delighted to welcome Vivek Oberoi to the Rutland Square family," said Nishant Sharma, Founder and CEO. "This collaboration is a testament to the growing relationship between Scotland, India, and the wider South Asian community. It goes beyond investment—we are creating a cultural and artisanal experience."

In addition to strengthening the company's product offerings, the partnership has also unveiled ambitious plans to build a net-zero luxury hotel in Edinburgh. This landmark project will feature Europe's first hydrogen-powered hospitality facilities and Scotland's first Ayurvedic wellness centre, blending modern sustainability with ancient Indian healing traditions.

"This marks a new chapter in Scotland's hospitality sector," added Oberoi. "We're not just building a hotel—we're creating an experience rooted in heritage, sustainability, and global excellence."

The partnership also reflects a larger trend in growing UK-India trade relations, particularly in the food and beverage sector. With India being the world's largest whisky market and talks on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) underway, this collaboration is well-positioned to benefit from reduced tariffs and expanded global access for premium Indian brands.

Oberoi's investment aligns with his broader commitment to sustainable luxury and cross-cultural ventures. Already active in edtech, fintech, agritech, and real estate, this step further establishes his global footprint as a visionary entrepreneur focused on high-impact, transformative projects.