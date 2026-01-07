With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to strengthen its core AI models, expand its technology and go-to-market teams, and improve conversion outcomes for sales functions within financial services.

Bengaluru-based voice AI startup Arrowhead has raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including CRED founder Kunal Shah, M2P founder Madhusudanan R, and fintech executives Keyur Rajiv Kashikar of Turtlemint, Pramod Mohandas of Kissht, and Shadab Shamim of Kissht. All the angel investors are existing customers of the company.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its core AI models, expand its technology and go-to-market teams, and improve conversion outcomes for sales functions within financial services.

Founded by Devyani Gupta and Vengadanathan Srinivasan, Arrowhead builds voice-based AI agents capable of handling long and complex sales conversations.

The startup focuses on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, where its technology is designed to help institutions scale customer outreach by replicating the behaviour of high-performing human sales agents through automated voice systems.

According to the startup, its solutions have moved beyond pilot stages, with several financial institutions adopting the platform at scale. Arrowhead currently operates across India and Southeast Asia and serves more than 50 customers.

Its client list includes Bank of Baroda Cards, Aditya Birla Capital, Paytm, Tata 1MG, upGrad, Kissht, Equentis, Turtlemint, InsuranceDekho and Mudra Fincorp, among others.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the starup plans to further develop BFSI-focused conversation models, invest in infrastructure to support large call volumes with low latency, and work on emotion-aware voice agents as it expands into an omnichannel interaction platform.