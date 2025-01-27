VoltUp Secures USD 8 Million to Drive Battery-Swapping and Electric Mobility Solutions VoltUp's battery-swapping technology aims to facilitate the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers by allowing users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under a minute at strategically located stations

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Siddharth Kabra, Founder & CEO, VoltUp

VoltUp, a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform specializing in battery-swapping technology, has raised USD 8 million in its seed funding round. The round, which included equity and debt, was led by EM Impact Capital, a specialist impact investor focused on sustainable investments in emerging markets. This brings VoltUp's total funding to USD 18 million, including USD 10 million raised in its pre-seed round, with contributions from HDFC Bank, cKers, Grip Invest, GetVantage, and prominent family offices.

VoltUp's battery-swapping technology aims to facilitate the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers by allowing users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under a minute at strategically located stations. The company has reported a fourfold revenue increase in the past year and plans to deploy 1,000 new battery-swapping stations across 20 urban centers. Over the next two years, VoltUp will invest over USD 85 million in swapping stations, batteries, and its MaaS platform, creating jobs and promoting sustainable mobility in India.

"Our USD 18 million funding milestone represents a significant leap in VoltUp's mission to make battery swapping as seamless and accessible as traditional refueling. With EM Impact Capital's strategic backing, we are primed to accelerate our growth trajectory," said Siddharth Kabra, Founder & CEO of VoltUp.

RaviRaj Salecha, a non-executive director at VoltUp and representative of EM Impact Capital, stated, "VoltUp is an innovative company not only well-positioned to grow financially, but also contribute to a more sustainable future."

Operating in 14 cities, VoltUp leverages AI and data analytics to optimize its battery-swapping network. EM Impact Capital's Managing Director, James Kinsbrook, added, "This investment aligns with our Impact Investment Strategy aimed at supporting scalable energy transition companies in high-growth markets."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan reported a record-high net income for 2024 of $58.5 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down as CEO of Zoho Corp, Takes Up Chief Scientist's Role

Vembu will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations

Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India

By Entrepreneur India
News and Trends

VoltUp Secures USD 8 Million to Drive Battery-Swapping and Electric Mobility Solutions

VoltUp's battery-swapping technology aims to facilitate the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers by allowing users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under a minute at strategically located stations

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Exports to U.S. Hit $60 Billion in 9 Months

The bilateral trade volume for April-December 2024-25 reached $93.4 billion, marginally trailing the $94.6 billion recorded between India and China, showcasing the U.S.'s importance as India's primary trading partner since 2021-22.

By Entrepreneur Staff