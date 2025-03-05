You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India and Sweden relationship is fuelled by growing economic, technological ties and shared principles. Volvo Car, the Swedish brand's success in India, underscores the trust consumers place in the products luxury, safety and performance. Volvo Car India unveiled the new XC90, a luxury flagship seven-seater SUV, priced at INR 1,02,89,900 (ex-showroom). The new XC90 showcases a suite of advanced technology and refined design elements, elevating the best-selling flagship SUV. The deliveries will begin in March.

"This iconic SUV has long been a cornerstone of our success, and we are thrilled to unleash the new XC90 onto the Indian market. The SUV embodies the pinnacle of Swedish luxury and design, seamlessly integrating innovation and safety, the hallmarks of the Volvo brand. This vehicle delivers unparalleled comfort, spaciousness, versatility, and efficiency. Its refreshed, contemporary exterior design reinforces its commanding presence on the road. As pioneers in safety innovation, we continue to prioritize not only the protection of our passengers but also the world they drive through," said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India.

The new XC90 delivers driving experience, characterized by seating comfort and an upgraded standard suspension. The individual dampers now adapt mechanically to real-time road conditions, optimizing both comfort and stability for a confident and relaxed journey. The 2025 Volvo XC90 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The mild-hybrid powertrain generates 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque, and has an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD system.

The brand established its presence in India in 2007 and currently markets its products through 25 dealerships across the country.