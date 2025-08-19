Ashish Singh, Dr. Prakash Patel, and Ajay Sondhi have joined as Operating Partners, while Mahadevan "Mahad" Narayanamoni has been appointed as an Investment Committee member and advisor.

W Health Ventures has announced the appointment of four senior leaders to its leadership team as it continues to expand its healthcare-focused company creation model. Ashish Singh, Dr. Prakash Patel, and Ajay Sondhi have joined as Operating Partners, while Mahadevan "Mahad" Narayanamoni has been appointed as an Investment Committee member and advisor.

The firm is currently raising a USD 70 million Fund II, which will focus on building healthcare companies from the ground up in India. The newly appointed leaders will play a central role in research, validation, and active board participation, helping to launch and scale new ventures.

Ashish Singh, former Global Head of Bain & Company's healthcare practice, brings more than 35 years of strategic leadership experience. He has served on Bain's Global Board and the board of Lyndra Therapeutics, and currently sits on several digital health company boards across the US and India.

Mahad Narayanamoni brings over 25 years of experience in private equity and healthcare operations. He co-founded Aknamed, later acquired by PharmEasy, and advises TPG Growth. He also serves on the boards of CARE Hospitals and Schott Poonawalla Private Limited.

Dr. Prakash Patel has over two decades of C-suite experience in the US healthcare sector. He previously held leadership roles at Anthem and GuideWell and now advises McKinsey & Company and Reveal HealthTech, W Health's AI-focused services company.

Ajay Sondhi adds more than 40 years of investment banking and governance experience with institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank. He currently serves on the boards of Maxx Orthopedics, Maxx Medical, and Noora Health.

"W Health Ventures was founded to systematically build category-defining healthcare companies. We're thrilled to have Ajay, Ashish, Mahad, and Dr. Prakash join us in that mission," said Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures.