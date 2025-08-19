W Health Ventures Strengthens Leadership Team with Four Senior Appointments Ashish Singh, Dr. Prakash Patel, and Ajay Sondhi have joined as Operating Partners, while Mahadevan "Mahad" Narayanamoni has been appointed as an Investment Committee member and advisor.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WHV's Leadership Team

W Health Ventures has announced the appointment of four senior leaders to its leadership team as it continues to expand its healthcare-focused company creation model. Ashish Singh, Dr. Prakash Patel, and Ajay Sondhi have joined as Operating Partners, while Mahadevan "Mahad" Narayanamoni has been appointed as an Investment Committee member and advisor.

The firm is currently raising a USD 70 million Fund II, which will focus on building healthcare companies from the ground up in India. The newly appointed leaders will play a central role in research, validation, and active board participation, helping to launch and scale new ventures.

Ashish Singh, former Global Head of Bain & Company's healthcare practice, brings more than 35 years of strategic leadership experience. He has served on Bain's Global Board and the board of Lyndra Therapeutics, and currently sits on several digital health company boards across the US and India.

Mahad Narayanamoni brings over 25 years of experience in private equity and healthcare operations. He co-founded Aknamed, later acquired by PharmEasy, and advises TPG Growth. He also serves on the boards of CARE Hospitals and Schott Poonawalla Private Limited.

Dr. Prakash Patel has over two decades of C-suite experience in the US healthcare sector. He previously held leadership roles at Anthem and GuideWell and now advises McKinsey & Company and Reveal HealthTech, W Health's AI-focused services company.

Ajay Sondhi adds more than 40 years of investment banking and governance experience with institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank. He currently serves on the boards of Maxx Orthopedics, Maxx Medical, and Noora Health.

"W Health Ventures was founded to systematically build category-defining healthcare companies. We're thrilled to have Ajay, Ashish, Mahad, and Dr. Prakash join us in that mission," said Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Credgenics Acquires Arrise to Strengthen Debt Collections Network

Together, Credgenics and Arrise aim to grow their combined annual revenue to INR 850 crore over the next three years.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MS Dhoni-Backed House of Biryan Raises INR 32 Cr Funding

The newly raised funds will be used to expand operations from 22 kitchens to between 120 and 150 outlets over the next three years.

By Entrepreneur Staff