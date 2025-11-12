You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VA TECH WABAG (WABAG), a pure-play water technology multinational group, has announced its first investment commitment in Nimble Vision, a Bengaluru-based startup developing advanced indigenous DeepTech solutions for water conservation, automation, and real-time analytics. The investment is made under 'Blue Seed', an initiative by WABAG to support entrepreneurs working with water technology across India.

WABAG stated that the collaboration marked a significant step towards strengthening India's water technology ecosystem, combining Nimble Vision's DeepTech innovation with WABAG's global expertise.

The Strategic investment will help Nimble Vision expand IoT-based automation systems for water supply, treatment, and distribution, as well as enhance AI-driven predictive analytics for leakage detection, energy optimization, and water quality management.

Nimble Vision will also accelerate the development of indigenous smart sensors and controllers under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and deploy scalable water conservation and automation platforms across municipalities, industries, and communities.

VA TECH WABAG said in a statement, "Through Blue Seed, WABAG is deepening its commitment to innovation-led growth in the water sector. Our investment in Nimble Vision marks a strong step in that direction. While the seed amount remains confidential, this strategic commitment gives WABAG a key stake in the company. Beyond capital, we will mentor the Nimble Vision team, open access to our global markets, and provide incubation support across our Indian and international offices."