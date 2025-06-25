Walko Food Company Acquires Meemee's Ice Creams to Boost Artisanal Dessert Play Walko, founded in 2012 in Pune by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, owns popular brands such as NIC Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi, Mimo, Café Chokolade, and Cream Pot.

Walko Food Company, a leading premium ice cream and dessert brand, has announced the acquisition of Meemee's Ice Creams, marking its strategic entry into India's fast-growing artisanal dessert segment.

Founded in Mumbai, Meemee's is known for its bold, playful offerings like toasties, ice cream cakes, roley's, and tubsters. The brand has built a strong urban fanbase, particularly among younger consumers, with its quirky style and innovative formats.

"This acquisition is a strategic step towards dessert consumption," said Raj Bhandari, Director of Walko Food Company. "As consumer preferences shift toward authenticity and experiential indulgence, Meemee's youthful energy and innovation-first approach align seamlessly with our vision."

Walko, founded in 2012 in Pune by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, owns popular brands such as NIC Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi, Mimo, Café Chokolade, and Cream Pot. The company has a strong distribution network in over 100 cities and a digital-first model that includes platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon Fresh, and Big Basket.

Meemee's Founder Meha Agarwal added, "Partnering with Walko has been an important step for Meemee's. Walko's vision and distribution expertise allow us to focus on crafting innovative flavours while reaching freezers and hearts across India."

The move is expected to enhance Walko's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) growth and further solidify its presence in India's INR 44,000 crore (USD 5.33 billion) ice cream market, projected to grow at 11% CAGR through 2028.

With this acquisition, Walko aims to create a new standard for premium, handcrafted desserts across the country.
