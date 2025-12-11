Moderated by Sachin Marya, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur India & APAC, positioned wallets as the gateway through which most users experience Web3. "I personally feel wallets are the main gate to W3. So that's where the game starts," he said.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A panel titled "How Wallets Will Shape Consumer Onboarding in 2026", at the India Blockchain Week 2025, brought a clear message: wallets are no longer just for storage, but are becoming the primary interface for the next billions of users entering Web3.

Moderated by Sachin Marya, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur India & APAC, positioned wallets as the gateway through which most users experience Web3. "I personally feel wallets are the main gate to W3. So that's where the game starts," he said.

A Unified Vision: Simplicity, Utility, and Human-Centric Design

Jamie Ek, CMO, Bitget Wallet, said that user expectations have shifted decisively towards simplicity. "We're trying to become the number one place when it comes to trade, earn, and pay. Now, specific emphasis in 2026 around earn and pay."

Referring to Bitget Wallet's UEX launch, he said, "UEX is the perfect combination of on-chain DeFi and actually a central experience. Traditionally, wallets were way too complex. And this is something that we actually learned very early, to combine the two and create something super powerful." For Ek, this unification, DeFi accessibility packaged in a centralised exchange-like interface, is what will unlock mass-scale onboarding.

Rik Krieger, COO, Trust Wallet, argued that despite two decades of technological progress, good design remains an unsolved challenge in Web3. "User-centric design was the buzzword. 25 years ago, but I feel it still is. The web free space is new, and many things are not ideal as they should be." He added that Trust Wallet is prioritizing a deep understanding of local markets: "Understanding how the onboarding works, how users work and use it on a daily basis, to make it more practical in their daily life."

Trust and Security: Two Non-negotiables

Marya noted that in India, especially, trust often outweighs UX as a factor against adoption. Kreiger said that his company's scam-detection protocol addressed a major vulnerability, even if proper prevention is impossible. "We do have an amazing security scam protocol, but people like to click on buttons, although there is a warning. With great freedom comes great responsibility for you as a user."

Scaling Wallets Globally: A Pragmatic View

When asked how Trust Wallet is scaling at its current growth pace, Krieger outlined three challenges: compliance, user protection, and resource constraints. "The more serious you take a business, the longer this list gets. Compliance is a big issue for us. Scam protection of the user is a big thing, finding the right balance between protecting the user and giving them the freedom."

Ek said, "You're never going to make crypto for everyone, but you can make it accessible for everyone," emphasizing collaboration, not rivalry, among wallet providers: "Whether you come and use Trust Wallet, or you use BitGet Wallet, the market wins."

Pressed on whether a hybrid model is the future, Ek used UEX to illustrate how the line is already blurring. "If you pull together access to DeFi, in its simplest form, from a centralized user experience, that is where we need to come."

On global regulatory expectations, Krieger said, "What we're doing is nothing different than what banks are doing, just with more freedom. Many people think this is only gambling and betraying." Highlighting the Mexico model, he said, "They set the bar relatively high… the monthly limit, without KYC, is USD 1,000. When we talk about money laundering (in) millions – that's complicated."

Ek added that the industry must stop treating itself as a victim. "Without crypto, there's still fraud, there's still scams. Crypto doesn't enable that. I just wanna give credit to the FIU. They do a great job, supporting the community to become educated in the right way." Ek also announced Bitget Wallet's new USDT marketplace launch and said, "We're here to stay. We want to become the best place for all users to pay, trade, and earn."