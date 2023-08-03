Wallter Systems Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding The funds will be utilized for brand building and scaling up the operations of Wallter Systems

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

The space saving furniture brand 'Wallter Systems' has raised an undisclosed amount in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for brand building and scaling up the operations of Wallter Systems.

"We are driven by a deep passion to empower people, enabling them to create more space in their homes and experience genuine freedom. With unwavering dedication to excellence, we endeavor to establish a world-class product brand that redefines space-saving furniture and fundamentally transforms the way people live their lives. IPV has not just helped us raise funds but has been a guiding force that has impacted not just the company, but customers and employees positively," said Bhanushree Natekar, founder and CEO, Wallter Systems.

Wallter Systems specializes in creating innovative and functional space-saving furniture that can help homeowners make the most of their limited square footage. The company claimed that it has achieved milestones by adding over 50,000 net usable square feet to homes at a cost that is only 1/10th of the typical expenses.

"Having a well-designed home with multi-functional furniture eliminates the clutter and makes the house look spacious and visually appealing. This is exactly what Wallter Systems offers, its innovative furniture solutions will enable homemakers to achieve their beautiful homes," said Ivy Chin, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

