Founded in 1963, Mumbai-based Ebco offers a diverse portfolio of over 4,500 SKUs, including bed and wardrobe fittings, kitchen systems, office furniture fittings, window and door hardware, and furniture lights.

Ebco Private Limited, a key player in the furniture fittings and architectural hardware sector, has announced that Warburg Pincus, a global growth investor, has acquired a majority equity stake in the company.

The promoters of Ebco will retain a significant minority stake and continue to actively contribute to the company's future growth.

The company boasts over 5,500 retail touchpoints across India and operates three advanced manufacturing plants in Maharashtra, equipped with robust R&D and design capabilities.

Geoffrey Nagpal, Managing Director of Ebco, said, "Ebco's leadership position is a testament to its wide product basket, deep manufacturing capabilities, and extensive distribution network. This partnership will enable the company to capitalise on industry growth prospects, deepen its presence across the country, and grow as a manufacturing powerhouse supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative."

Anish Saraf, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus India, added, "We believe that the Indian furniture fittings and architectural hardware industry is poised for significant growth over the next several years, underpinned by tailwinds from favourable demographics fueling real estate demand, rising furniture modularization, and increasing home renovations."

Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ebco in this transaction.