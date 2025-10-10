Warburg Pincus Raises Stake in Truhome Finance to 98.59% with INR 417 Cr Capital Infusion Warburg Pincus, which acquired a 98.39 per cent stake in Truhome Finance in December 2024, now holds 98.59 per cent following the latest investment.

Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Truhome Finance

Truhome Finance Ltd, formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance, has received a fresh capital infusion of INR 417 crore from its majority shareholder, Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm.

The funding comes shortly after the affordable housing finance company surpassed INR 20,000 crore in Assets Under Management last month, marking a significant milestone.

Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Truhome Finance, said, "This capital infusion will help expand the business and support growth plans for the next financial year. It reflects Warburg's continued confidence in our long-term strategy and growth potential. Reaching INR 20,000 crore within a year of acquisition demonstrates our strong business fundamentals and the commitment of our employees and customers. We are now well positioned to accelerate towards the next milestone of INR 25,000 crore AUM while maintaining financial prudence."

G.S. Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, added, "The latest investment strengthens our capital base and will support the expansion of our distribution network. There is significant demand for affordable housing across tier 3 and 4 cities. We aim to close FY26 with nearly 250 branches and plan to add 70 to 75 more branches in FY27."

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Chennai, Truhome Finance provides home loans and loans against property. The company operates in the affordable housing finance segment under the leadership of Subramanian.

In the Indian market, competitors of Truhome Finance include HDFC Ltd, LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance, and Can Fin Homes, all of which also focus on providing housing finance solutions across urban and semi-urban regions.
