Wardwizard Enters Fleet Operations Space, Deploys 100 E-Bikes in Hyderabad According to Wardwizard, unlike traditional fleet operations, the company aims to introduce first of its first-of-its-kind 'holistic' approach to fleet management to ensure seamless operations for delivery partners.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) under the brands 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik', has recently announced its entry into fleet operations and last-mile delivery mobility under its flagship brand, Joy e-bike.

This is in collaboration with SpeedforcEV under the banner of Optimotion and the company has deployed its first batch of 100 electric two-wheelers in Hyderabad today. The company said in a press release that this strategic move marks a significant step toward providing sustainable, technology-driven solutions for delivery partners and fleet operators.

The initiative will comprise vehicle supply, 24/7 maintenance, spare parts availability, charging infrastructure, financing solutions, and insurance support— provided through strategic partnerships.

According to the company, the integrated approach ensures zero downtime for fleet operators, maximizing vehicle uptime and optimizing revenue potential. Bluebells, the insurance broker is said to handle the cashless insurance service for the vehicles, with financing by Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited, charging stations by Ampvolts Limited, and spare parts and maintenance by SpeedforcEV.

The initial phase will consist of the deployment of vehicles for the likes of Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, and BigBasket, with plans to expand beyond major metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Surat.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman, and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, "This is a landmark moment for the Indian EV industry, as we are building endeavouring a complete end-to-end ecosystem to support fleet operations. Our partnership with SpeedforcEV for fleet operations, Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited, Mufin Green Finance, Bluebells Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., Ampvolts Limited, and other key industry players ensures a hassle-free experience for businesses, maximizing uptime and revenue potential. We are targeting the deployment of 8,000 vehicles by March 2025, and scaling up to 50,000 vehicles by March 2026, reinforcing our commitment to driving EV adoption in the country. We are dedicated to revolutionizing last-mile mobility and fleet operations with innovative and sustainable solutions."
