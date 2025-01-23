Secretary-General António Guterres also pointed to the Global Digital Compact, recently adopted at the United Nations, as a roadmap for the responsible use of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of every sector in 2024. Several governments around the world introduced acts and policies to regulate harmful AI, including the United Nations General Assembly, which adopted the first global resolution on AI in March 2024.

Global leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 further highlighted the growing risks and opportunities of AI, urging immediate action to regulate and harness its potential responsibly.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned about the dangers of unregulated AI while emphasising its transformative possibilities. "We must collaborate so that all countries and people benefit from AI's promise and potential to support development and social and economic progress for all," he said.

Guterres also pointed to the Global Digital Compact, recently adopted at the United Nations, as a roadmap for the responsible use of AI. He urged countries to unite to prevent the misuse of AI, which could lead to increased misinformation, economic inequality, and societal instability.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also addressed AI's impact, focusing on social media platforms and the spread of misinformation. He called for stronger enforcement of the EU's Digital Services Act and increased funding for research into social media algorithms. "The values of the European Union are not for sale," Sanchez explained, underlining the importance of transparency and fairness in digital platforms powered by AI.

The theme of this year's WEF, Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, brought together leaders to focus on five key areas: Reimagining Growth, Industries in the Intelligent Age, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Rebuilding Trust.