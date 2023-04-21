We Want To Be Part Of India's Economic Miracle, Says US Official

According to Donald Lu, the United States is proud to host more than 200,000 Indian students who are studying at US universities

By Teena Jose

The Biden Administration's point person for South Asia on Thursday said that the US wants to be part of New Delhi's economic miracle, observing that the more India grows, the better it is for India, for the United States, and for the world, according to a PTI report.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu told PTI in an interview that, "We want to be part of your economic miracle. We strongly support India's goal to grow its economy in an inclusive way. The more India grows, the better it is for India, for the United States and for the world. A prosperous India will have more resources to help address global problems like climate change and future pandemics."

According to him, the United States is proud to host more than 200,000 Indian students who are studying at US universities.

"In fact, just a few days ago, we have preliminary data from the Indian Ministry of Commerce to indicate our bilateral trade and goods grew by an additional seven per cent. This helps both of the economies to expand and makes clear that there is room for much more progress. Our discussions at the Trade Policy Forum, at the commercial dialogue, at the CEO's Forum, helped to bring our economies closer together," he noted.

Responding to a question, Lu further added that, "At the same time, we're looking to deepen our cooperation on the technologies of the future, from space to artificial intelligence to quantum computing, via the Initiative for Critical Emerging Technologies that was launched in January this year. A strong and prosperous India is good for the United States. We want to be part of your economic miracle."

According to the report, One of the fastest-growing major world economies for the past several years despite the global economic downturn, India, which is now a $3 trillion economy, has now set an ambitious goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy in a decade and a developed country by 2047.
