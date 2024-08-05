The company will launch its first electric vehicle and promote diverse eco-friendly technologies in FY25. The company aims to roll out six EV models by FY31, depending on cost reductions and the growth of local charging infrastructure.

Aligning with its goal to provide diverse, budget-friendly choices, Maruti Suzuki is planning to spend around INR 165 crore to launch its first electric vehicle this financial year, along with a range of eco-friendly technologies like strong hybrids, biogas, flex fuel, and CNG options to cut down on emission and fuel use.

In its annual report, Chairman RC Bhargava said, "CSR activities continue to receive the attention of the Board...the amount of INR 91.68 crore that was required to be spent in 2023-24 was exceeded by INR 24.07 crore and has been carried over to 2024-25. In this year the required expenditure is about INR 165 crore, the increase reflecting the higher profitability last year."

He said that the company will continue to make efforts into manufacturing low-cost small cars for budget-concerned buyers.

"We have believed that the company will benefit most if, while enhancing its competitiveness, the economic and social needs of society are also met to the maximum extent possible," said Bhargava in the shareholders' note.

The chairman also highlighted the company's service network goal as he claims to be the first one to reach rural areas and small towns, as per the report.

"The intention was that people in these areas of the country should get facilities similar to what was available to those dwelling in large cities. Now about 46% of our sales come from rural areas," he said in the note.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns about the pace of its electric vehicle production, Bhargava emphasized on the need for diverse automotive technologies to replace petrol and diesel cars in India.

"Some believe that our company has been slow to manufacture electric vehicles. We decided to adopt a more diversified approach to meeting national objectives and did not want to put all our eggs in one basket. The government has also accepted that in India there is a need to use different technologies," Bhargava said while releasing MSIL's annual report.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers two strong hybrid models—the Grand Vitara SUV and Invicto MPV—and plans to introduce its first EV this year. The company aims to roll out six EV models by FY31, depending on cost reductions and the growth of local charging infrastructure.

Even with the rise in SUV popularity, Bhargava emphasized the need for affordable small cars to drive market growth and attract new buyers.