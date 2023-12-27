The Minister for IT & BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka was addressing the gathering at the Techceleration 2023 in Belagavi recently

"The government intends to formulate Preferential Public Procurement Policy, ensuring support for local startups," said Priyank Kharge, The Minister for IT & BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka while addressing the gathering at the Techceleration 2023 in Belagavi today.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) hosted the 3rd edition of Techceleration, a flagship event spotlighting Karnataka's thriving IT, ESDM, and S&T sectors in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HDB) cluster. The event aimed to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, exchange ideas, and contribute to the vibrant tech ecosystem in Karnataka.

The HBD Cluster has achieved remarkable progress, with the emergence of 16 new companies and the expansion of four existing ones. Furthermore, 40 additional companies have expressed their commitment to establishing cluster industries, showcasing a robust growth trajectory. A new manufacturing unit has been inaugurated, generating employment opportunities for 3,000 individuals.

"Along with our sector-specific Ease of Doing Business initiatives, we are trying to develop a Preferential Public Procurement Policy that ensures government support for startups with unique intellectual property registered with our startup cell and if invested and engaged in 'Beyond Bengaluru'initiative of Government of Karnataka, then GOKcan be the first customer. A govt policy that ensures that your products, services with Unique IP can be procured by the government," said Kharge, at the event.

He said that the government of Karnataka understands the journey of entrepreneurs, and it is here to listen, learn, and adapt to meet the needs of our dynamic startup community. "In this regard, the deadline for submission of application will be extended till January 5, 2024. Through this policy, our government is committed to support startups. We understand that in America, there's a requirement for one million chip designers in the next five years, and we think in India, Karnataka has the potential to address this challenge. Our human resources is highly agile," he added.

Furthermore, the collective initiatives underscore the dynamic and thriving business ecosystem within the HBD Cluster. Notably, 150 startups have been launched, backed by a substantial capital investment of INR 25 Crore.

"Beyond Bengaluru, envisions a new era of growth, propelling IT & BT dominance into untapped regions. The strategic development in Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi Cluster signifies the robust policies of our government for sustainable development and progress. More clusters are poised to emerge as tech epicenters. The HDB Cluster represents a robust tech ecosystem in Karnataka Beyond Bengaluru , where innovation knows no bounds," said Ekroop Caur, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of IT & BT.

Additionally, the HBD Cluster gets a boost for enhanced development with significant contributions from HNIs for the Cluster Seed Fund.

Talking about the recently concluded event, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM said, "Belagavi holds immense potential for achieving equitable and sustainable growth. The city's trajectory is truly promising. More than 30 visionary speakers, policy influencers, more than 50 innovative startups, and a vibrant community of over 300 decision-makers and CXOs participated making the event a grand success".

The event also marked significant moments, including product launches, the felicitation of industrialists in the HDB cluster, acknowledgment of HNIs investing in the Cluster Seed Fund - Subhash Tyagi of Gold Plus who contributed INR 2 crore to the seed fund for the HDB cluster and HBD Cluster Lead Industry Anchor Venkatesh Patil were felicitated by the Minister. The event was also graced by Ekroop Caur, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of IT & BT, Dr. S Selvakumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Darshan H V, IAS, Director, Department of Electronics, IT&BT and MD, KITS, Government of Karnataka, B V Naidu, Chairman, KDEM, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, Venkatesh Patil, Lead Industry Anchor, HDB Cluster & MD, Belguam Oxygen Pvt Ltd and Santosh Huralikoppi, Lead Industry Anchor, HDB Cluster & Chief Mentor, FUEL.