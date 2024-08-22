Get All Access for $5/mo

Weathtech platform Investor AI Raises ₹80 Crore in Series A from Ashish Kancholia AI-enabled equity investment platform InvestorAi has announced an INR 80 crore Series A funding round from Ashish Kacholia, Founder, Lucky Investment Managers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI-enabled equity investment platform InvestorAi has announced an INR 80 crore Series A funding round from Ashish Kacholia, Founder, Lucky Investment Managers.

The company said in a release that it will utilize the funds to scale the business and add new products. Mumbai-based Positron, a consulting and capital advisory firm was the exclusive advisor to this transaction.

InvestorAI was founded in 2018 and has since used AI to produce successful investment outcomes for a wide array of investors. According to the company, it uses AI models and robotics to make stock recommendations and package these into an easy-to-use combination and deliver a one-click user experience.

Commenting on the investment, Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman and Co-Founder, InvestorAi said that Sophisticated AI has long been the exclusive preserve of big hedge funds like Renaissance and Citadel. "We set up InvestorAi with the vision of bringing this advanced AI technology to retail investors and we pride ourselves in our 3-year track record of delivering strong investment returns that have consistently beaten the index by a big margin."

InvestorAi boasts over 15 equity baskets, each coming with different strategies and some of them are now in their 3rd year, with compelling returns according to the company.

Adding to this, Bruce Keith, Co-founder and CEO, InvestorAi, said, "The Indian stock market is expected to reach USD 10 trillion by 2030 from the current USD 4.8 trillion market cap. However, only 7 per cent of households' income is invested in direct equities. This presents a largely untapped market opportunity that can be leveraged by use of AI-led equity financing guidance."

Ashish Kacholia, Founder, of Lucky Investment Managers, said, "We believe that InvestorAi's domain expertise in investments, products, innovative technology, and a very experienced team really makes InvestorAi one of the true outliers in the wealthtech segment."

InvestorAi products are currently available through HDFC Securities, Geojit, PL, JM Financial Services, Yes Securities, IIFL Securities, 5Paisa, and Axis Securities.
