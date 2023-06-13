Chingari makes its debut into the sports business with its team Chingari Gulf Titans in the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League

The web3 social app, Chingari ventures into the sports business by participating in the inaugural Global Chess League with its team, Chingari Gulf Titans. The home-grown app aims to enhance the popularity of chess through the Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

According to the company, the 12-day league will take place from June 21 to July 2, 2023. The event will feature ten matches for each of the six franchise teams, followed by a final match between the top two teams. The chess league will be held in Dubai in collaboration with the league's Host Partner, the Dubai Sports Council.

"After revolutionizing content creation, we at Chingari are now setting our sights on elevating the game of Chess and empowering the talents of tomorrow through the Global Chess League. We look forward to leveraging the power of our platform to revolutionize the way Chess is perceived and celebrated. With this league, we aim to ignite a global chess revolution by engaging millions of enthusiasts and inspiring the next generation of chess champions," said Sumit Ghosh, founder and CEO, Chingari.

The Global Chess League is an official franchise league with chess players from all over the world, aiming to enhance the fan experience through digitization, innovation, and technology.

"The joint-team format, encompassing men, women, and U21 players, demonstrates our commitment to equal opportunities for all. With a cutting-edge broadcast reaching 600 million viewers in 160 countries, the league will captivate new fans worldwide. We are delighted to have found the right partners to establish Global Chess League's strong presence across continents and look forward to creating a lasting legacy," said Jagdish Mitra, chairperson, Global Chess League Board.