Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One

Welspun One, an integrated fund and development management platform, announced that it has successfully closed its second fund, raising INR 2,275 crore, including co-investment commitments.

According to the company, this milestone marks the largest domestic fundraise in the Indian real estate alternative sector.

Around 800 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporations, and domestic institutions, provided the capital.

Combined with Fund 1, Welspun One now has about 1000 unique investors.

Fund 2 has already committed nearly 40% of its investible capital across four investments. It expects to commit the remaining capital over the next 3–4 quarters.

This will add 8 million square feet to Welspun One's existing 10 million square feet portfolio, taking their aggregate portfolio to around 18 million square feet, entailing a total project outlay of around USD 1 billion.

Welspun One's focus for Fund 2 is on "new age" warehousing assets, such as urban distribution centers, cold chain, agro logistics, and port and airport-based logistics.

Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World, said, "Our commitment to advancing critical logistics infrastructure is in perfect alignment with India's strategic objective of reducing logistics costs from 14% to 8%, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of our industries. By making strategic investments in essential infrastructure, we aim to streamline logistics operations, stimulate industrial growth, and ultimately contribute to the prosperity of our nation."

Welspun One, the warehousing platform of the USD 5 billion global conglomerate Welspun World, had raised INR 500 crore in its first fund.

The fund is fully committed across six investments to date, covering a development potential of 7.2 million square feet over 300 acres in five cities.

Approximately 50% of this has been delivered, with the remainder expected within the next 4–6 quarters.

The portfolio includes notable clients such as Tata Croma, Delhivery, FM Logistics, Asian Paints, and Ecom Express.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One, added, "Embarking on the exploration of new-age warehousing assets represents an exciting journey for us at Welspun One. Our progress has been remarkable, having successfully established a well-capitalised platform poised to achieve an AUM of over USD 1 billion. We will continue to build on this foundation and seek to diversify our limited partner base by augmenting our retail investor base with institutional capital to meet future growth requirements."
