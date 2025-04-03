The investment is said to be a mix of equity and debt, and according to a press release, the funds will be used toward scaling operations, enhancing AI capabilitie,s and international expansion.

Vendor, a provider of smart vending solutions, has announced a fundraise of USD 2.5 million from Elanpro, one of the market leaders in commercial refrigeration equipment.

The investment is said to be a mix of equity and debt, and according to a press release, the funds will be used toward scaling operations, enhancing AI capabilitie,s and international expansion.

Through the investment, Wendor will also receive operational support from Elanpro, helping the company to leverage extensive service and logistics network across India. The company also said that the funding will be directed towards improvements in AI-powered vending technology, developing computer vision solutions and strengthening Wendor's market position in Indian and global markets.

Lakshit Anand, Founder and CEO of Wendor, said, "This investment marks a turning point in Wendor's mission to revolutionize automated retail. With Elanpro's financial backing and operational expertise, we are well-positioned to execute an ambitious expansion strategy across India and internationally. Our focus on AI-driven innovation will redefine vending as a smarter, more efficient, and engaging retail experience."

Wendor said that it is set to enhance its AI-driven vending technology to improve inventory management, minimize shrinkage, and boost operational efficiency. Other key areas of investment include camera-based product and quantity detection systems for real-time tracking and AI-powered demand forecasting to analyze consumer behavior and optimize product offerings.

Sanjay Jain, Director of Elanpro, said, "Our extensive service network, import-export capabilities, and dealer partnerships will provide Wendor the operational muscle needed to scale efficiently. This partnership strengthens Wendor's position in India while setting the stage for global expansion."

Wendor also plans to launch ten experience centers across key metro and Tier-1 cities over a period of two months. The centers are set to provide customers with hands-on interaction with Wendor's vending solutions, including AI-based product recognition, automated inventory tracking, and refrigeration-integrated vending technology. Wendor said it is also eyeing international expansion, targeting the Middle East and Southeast Asia as key growth markets.