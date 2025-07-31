Our India campus will create life-changing opportunities for students and future leaders, contributing to India's economic and social transformation, while also taking Western Sydney to the world, says Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO

Western Sydney University received the formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the Indian Ministry of Education to establish a foreign branch campus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (UP). From August 2026, the India campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, expanding in future years to include Data Science and Science. The curriculum is designed to empower the potential of the next generation workforce by opening unparalleled doors across the globe. The University is also planning to add an agricultural focus to programs to ensure relevancy and alignment with national priorities.

The announcement was made at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi, in the presence of Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with key ministers from the Centre and States, and senior education leaders.

For over 20 years, Western Sydney University has been a top choice for Indian students, known for its innovative teaching, inclusive culture, and global career pathways. India is a consistent top-three source market, with Indian students making up 20 per cent of the international cohort. Currently, 1,300 Indian students study across its Australian campuses, with 25 of their top 30 programs being Australian-accredited and industry-aligned for strong job readiness.

"The India campus reflects a major strategic commitment by the University to extend its international impact. We are deeply committed to expanding our presence in India, delivering world-class education that aligns with India's skill needs, and working with government, industry, partners, and local communities to drive innovation, sustainability, and research-led solutions," Chancellor, Professor Jennifer Westacott AC shared.

The Greater Noida campus will host Launch Pad, the University's award-winning business incubator, offering entrepreneurial education, startup training, and research commercialisation, directly benefiting students through hands-on innovation experiences and skills development that improve graduate outcomes and career success. With a global track record of supporting over 1,000 startups and SMEs, Launch Pad is perfectly suited to support India's startup ecosystem to build impactful ventures and drive innovation-led growth.

Over the years the University has built long-standing strategic partnerships in India with 30 State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), ICAR, IITs, IISc, startup missions, and key financial institutions like NABARD and ICICI Bank. These collaborations span dual degree programs (over 60 students currently), short-term skill training (reaching 200 students and 150 scientists in the past 2 years), and major research initiatives. Notable flagship projects include the Centre of Excellence in Hi-Tech Protected Cropping with ICAR, the Australia-India Water Centre promoting sustainable groundwater use and training 5,000 farmers, and a AUD13 million nationwide pollination initiative completed in 2023. Other efforts include wastewater recycling research with IISc and UAS Bangalore, and the creation of agri-incubation centres to support entrepreneurship.

"The campus would open up new opportunities for students and communities in India. Western Sydney University has a proud and long history of consistently facilitating access to higher education. Our India campus will create life-changing opportunities for students and future leaders, contributing to India's economic and social transformation, while also taking Western Sydney to the world," said Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO.