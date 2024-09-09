Three new Apple Watches and an updated version of AirPods are among the other significant products the tech giant is anticipated to reveal at the event.

At the 'It's Glowtime' event today at 10:30 PM (IST), Apple will officially announce the new iPhone 16 series, putting months of rumors to rest. Three new Apple Watches and an updated version of AirPods are among the other significant products the tech giant is anticipated to reveal at the event.

1. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

A 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch screen, as well as an aluminum body, are among the many design features that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are anticipated to keep from last year. To enable spatial video recording, the iPhone 15 series' diagonal camera arrangement will likely be replaced this year with a vertical pill-shaped cutout, marking a significant design shift. The Apple A18 CPU and a base 8GB RAM option (up from 6GB last year) are expected to provide a significant performance improvement for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It's said that the updates will enable the phones to handle upcoming Apple Intelligence capabilities.Introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series last year,the standard iPhone models are also likely to get the Action Button.

2. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

More expansive 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) screens are anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. For the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple is rumored to be utilizing a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which might lead to noticeably smaller bezels. The A18 Pro processor, which supports up to 8GB of RAM, is probably going to power the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro variants. They will probably also receive an enhanced Neural Engine, which is probably just Apple's way of showcasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.

With the inclusion of a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, the two Pro versions are probably going to receive a significant camera boost over the 12MP photographer from last year. With a 5x optical zoom on the telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro model is probably going to be identical to the Pro Max. Additionally, rumors indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models may come with a brand-new, touch-sensitive "Capture Button," which could debut today. The button might enable users to focus on a subject, zoom in and out, and capture pictures. It probably functions similarly to the shutter button of a DSLR.

3. AirPods 4, Apple Watch SE and more

Two new AirPods 4 models are rumored to be released by Apple during today's "It's Glowtime" event. The two AirPods 4 models, which will replace the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, will probably have similar design elements. The main difference between the mid-range and entry-level AirPods 4 may be active noise cancellation (ANC); the mid-level model has it, while the entry-level does not. Another way to identify the premium AirPods 4 model is by its upscale casing with speaker and Apple's Find My feature. Today, Apple is anticipated to introduce the Watch SE 3, a redesigned Watch Series 10, and the Watch Ultra 3.