WhatsApp Communities a Powerful Tool to Drive Social Impact at Scale: Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg, President Global Affairs, Meta, participated in a community immersion with leaders from WhatsApp's Community Builders Program in India in order to discuss how the feature that was launched would help organizations stay better connected and organized in their common goal of driving social impact at scale across the country.

"WhatsApp is a way of life in India, with more than hundreds of millions of users, and is often the first digital gateway for millions. Our aim with WhatsApp Communities is to make these conversations easier, more efficient and more impactful, empowering people and helping them organize and stay connected. With WhatsApp's simple, reliable and safe platform, communities can organize their group conversations under one umbrella, which will make it easier for them to get things done while working towards a common cause, without compromising on privacy and security – making it a powerful tool to drive social impact at scale," said Nick Clegg, President Global Affairs, Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the global roll out of WhatsApp Communities last month. With Communities, WhatsApp also aims to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with privacy and security.

The roundtable discussion included participants from five Indian communities representing sectors across healthcare, mental health, digital literacy, education and women empowerment, who spoke about the how Communities on WhatsApp is the perfect solution to making conversations between their groups easier, efficient and more impactful, with the transformational power to drive health and social impact at scale, especially at the grassroots level.

WhatsApp has been working closely with ten organizations in India as part of WhatsApp's Community Builders Program, offered to only 50 communities globally. These communities were provided early access to the feature and have been helping WhatsApp build communities to meet the needs, including providing real time feedback as the company continues to add features over the coming months.