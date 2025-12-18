Once seen as low-engagement buyers, Indian men are now driving repeat-led growth across grooming, fashion and wellness, reshaping how brands think about scale

So far, India's consumer economy assumed men are low-engagement buyers, spending occasionally, sticking to basics, and rarely forming habits. That assumption is now breaking down. Across grooming, skincare, fashion, jewellery, fitness, and wellness, Indian men are emerging as one of the fastest-growing and highest-intent consumer cohorts, driven by deliberate, problem-led spending rather than impulse.

A recent consumer report by Redseer and Fireside Ventures shows that searches for men's skincare routines in India have surged 850 per cent over the last five years. At the same time, nearly half of all walk-ins at dermatology clinics are now men. Together, these signals point to a deeper shift in how men discover, evaluate, and commit to consumption

This change is forcing D2C brands to rework long-held assumptions about male customers, particularly around acquisition efficiency, repeat behaviour, and lifetime value.

How men's grooming evolved

India's men's grooming and personal care market is growing at around 11–12 per cent annually, but growth is uneven. Traditional wet shaving, once seen as a declining segment, is now outpacing the category for brands that focus on skin health rather than convenience.

At Pink Woolf, shaving hardware such as safety razors and brushes is growing 27–39 per cent year-on-year. Shaving soaps and premium creams are expanding at 25–30 per cent, while pre- and post-shave skincare is growing at over 20 per cent. According to the brand, this growth is driven by repeat demand from men seeking solutions to irritation, sensitivity, and dryness rather than discounts.

"The fastest growth in men's grooming isn't coming from more blades or more foam. It's coming from men rejecting convenience that damages their skin and returning to shaving methods that actually work," says Stuti Sharma, Co-founder of Pink Woolf.

As men adopt multi-step routines, the brand has seen customer acquisition costs fall by 20–25 per cent, average order values rise by up to 45 per cent, and lifetime value nearly double. Customers using two or more products show higher retention, while subscriptions and replenishment now account for up to 40 per cent of eligible customers. The shift highlights how habit formation, not aggressive scaling, is driving profitability in men's grooming.

How men discover brands

While women often enter beauty and personal care through influencer-led discovery, men are following a different trust pathway. Digital search creates awareness, but credibility is built through experts such as dermatologists and trichologists, with performance-led products acting as the entry point.

At Pink Woolf, around 35–40 per cent of post-shave skincare buyers are first-time skincare users, but most are choosing preventative, everyday care over clinical treatments. As Sharma puts it, clinics fix skin problems, but routines prevent them.

A similar pattern is visible in wellness. At Be., a nutraceutical and wellness brand, more than half of category traffic now comes from men. Even traditionally female-coded products like collagen now see 35–40 per cent male adoption, while performance-led products focused on energy, confidence, and hair health are driving growth.

"What we are seeing is not incremental growth; it is behavioural change," says Deeksha Rajani, Founder and CEO of Be., adding, "Men enter the category later, but when they do, they choose products that work and stay loyal."

Once trust is established, male customers tend to build larger carts, adopt regimens faster, and repeat more predictably. At Be., 26 per cent of male customers already purchase two or more unique SKUs in a single cycle, with repeat rates nearing 36 per cent.

Shopping is not gendered

One key insight from the Fireside–Redseer report is that shopping behaviour is becoming less gendered. Men and women are increasingly buying from the same categories, driven by self-expression, appearance, and wellness rather than basic needs.

Categories once considered feminine, such as conditioners, serums, aesthetic treatments, and even makeup, are seeing growing male adoption, especially among Gen Z and millennial men. Grooming is shifting from correction to expression.

The shift is also starting earlier. The average age of first trimmer purchase has fallen from 17 to 14, signalling that grooming is being normalised younger age. With digital discovery narrowing metro and non-metro gaps, men are entering consumption with easier access and faster adoption.

The rise of identity-led spending

This shift is especially visible in men's fashion and jewellery. What was once driven by occasional purchases is now moving toward regular wardrobe building and self-expression.

At Rare Rabbit, everyday wear now accounts for most of the brand's revenue and is growing at a double-digit rate year-on-year, while occasion-led demand has become less dominant. Average order values are up around 10 per cent, driven by better fabrics and multi-item purchases.

"Once men find a brand that fits their style and lifestyle, loyalty builds quickly, especially in the premium segment," says Pulkit Verma, Chief Business Officer – Digital at Rare Rabbit.

Accessories are also becoming core to men's purchases. At Rare Rabbit, footwear has seen triple-digit growth in recent quarters, outpacing core apparel.

A similar shift is visible in jewellery. At Tribe Amrapali, male and gender-neutral customers now account for about 10 per cent of sales, up from 5 per cent a year ago. Rings, chains, and wristwear are leading growth, while men's earrings are gaining traction. Male shoppers are also showing higher intent, with average order values up 5 per cent year-on-year and repeat rates rising by 10 per cent.

Brands are increasingly realising that men were never disinterested consumers, only underserved. As routines deepen and spending becomes value-led, men are emerging as a steady growth engine. For D2C brands, the opportunity now lies in earning trust early and building for consistency rather than chasing scale.