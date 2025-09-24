Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many, fitness is a lifestyle choice but for Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, fitness has transformed into a mission that goes beyond running marathons to include raising awareness, empowering women, and influencing the direction of India's wellness sector.

When asked whether they plan to start their own sports business, Milind was quick to clarify that their approach goes far beyond financial returns. "We don't really see it as a business. Even though it is a commercial enterprise, we don't look at it as something to make a profit. For us, it's a social activity, and it's not possible to do it on a small scale, it has to be done on a big scale. We want to take this message across the country. We've been doing this since 2012, and we want to make it bigger and bigger. That's why it has to be run as a business, so it can be efficient and professional."

Ankita added how their vision has expanded over the years, especially with initiatives that focus on women. "Invincible Women has come up as an addition to Pinkathon, and of course, I only want to see women grow. And while doing so, if it can be commercialized as well, then why not?"

India's Growing Sports and Wellness Potential

Both Milind and Ankita believe the country is at a turning point in its relationship with sports and fitness. "India has the fastest-growing running community. Over the past decade, the country has grown so much more in sports. I think we're only going to grow from here," Ankita observed.

Milind echoed her view, stressing the scale of the opportunity. "I think it's only about awareness. We've already seen growth across all levels of the fitness and wellness industry in India. It's huge, and it can only get bigger. Every single aspect, whether it's mental fitness, mental health, physical health, or sports, is going to become very, very big. We'll probably be among the biggest fitness and wellness businesses in the world."

Balancing Passion and Business

With the fitness sector becoming increasingly commercial in India, how do they balance purpose with profitability? Milind explained that while financial sustainability is necessary, their cause remains the heart of it all.

"Like I said, we don't really see it as a business. But it has to be run professionally, it has to be run like a business. For us, it's not about making a big profit. It has to be run as a business because everybody involved needs to get paid. We're not doing it on our own. There are other people involved, they all need to be paid. They all have lives and families, and they need to be happy. So it has to be run efficiently and professionally."

Ankita emphasized the importance of staying true to their purpose. "When it comes to the cause, we want to remain true to it and understand that this is about letting India grow, not about profit."

In India's quickly growing wellness industry, their journey serves as an example of how fitness and social impact can coexist through a combination of passion, purpose, and professionalism.