Wingify, the parent company of experimentation platform VWO, has acquired AI powered user insights startup Blitzllama in an all cash deal. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed by the companies.

Blitzllama was founded in 2021 and builds tools that help product and growth teams collect and analyse user feedback in real time. Its platform enables companies to gather responses within products, review qualitative inputs from surveys and customer support interactions, and apply AI models to summarise themes and sentiment from large volumes of data. The startup has worked with digital first businesses, mainly in the fintech and retail segments.

Following the acquisition, Blitzllama's technology will be integrated into the VWO platform. Wingify said existing Blitzllama customers will be migrated to VWO and will continue to have access to their data along with ongoing support. The integration is expected to allow teams to link behavioural data from experiments with direct user feedback, offering additional context around user actions.

Blitzllama was part of Y Combinator's Winter 2022 batch and had raised early stage funding from 2am VC and other investors focused on software as a service businesses.

The acquisition comes as Wingify continues to expand its global SaaS operations. The company said its annual recurring revenue is nearing USD 60 million largely driven by enterprise clients outside India.

The development follows the acquisition of Wingify by Singapore based private equity firm Everstone nearly a year ago. While the full impact of that transaction is yet to be reflected in financial filings, Wingify reported a profit decline of over 60 percent in FY25 due to higher employee benefit costs, even as revenue rose 34 percent to INR 386 crore during the year.