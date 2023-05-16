Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sudha Numac Games Pvt. Ltd. has recently launched its brand winx11, providing its users with the ultimate unique experience. Winx11 comes up with a revolutionary new platform for fantasy sports enthusiasts with an energetic Tagline –'Ab Jeet Pakki Hai'. The tagline itself depicts the focus of the brand on ensuring more players to win.

According to an official statement by the company, the newly launched platform has a fully-featured application offering a variety of contests and gameplay options that cater to players of all levels. One of the most exciting contests is the Rookie Contest, designed for beginners who are new to the world of fantasy sports. With this contest, users can compete with others with similar skill sets and gain confidence while getting started.

"Our mission at Winx11 is to revolutionize the fantasy sports industry by providing our users with the ultimate gaming experience, compete with exciting contests, easy-to-use interface, and numerous opportunities to win big. With our innovative features like Stock Fantasy and Coins Games, we are not just limited to fantasy sports but provide an engaging and interactive platform for users beyond the sport. Our constant focus on user satisfaction and engagement is what sets us apart from the competition," said Sunil Gulia, founder, Sudha Numac Games Pvt Ltd.

Furthermore, Winx11 also offers other exciting contests, including mega contest, H2H challenge contest and guaranteed contest, where every user is guaranteed a cash prize. For a more private experience, Winx11's private contest feature allows users to create their own contests and invite friends to compete. With its easy-to-use interface, Winx11 makes it easier than ever to join the action and start winning big. The app offers a variety of rewards for players, including cash prizes and gift vouchers. Players also receive a sign-up bonus of INR 100 when they join.

With its focus on engaging users beyond fantasy, Winx11 provides various coin games that users can play to earn coins. These coins can be redeemed for real cash later, and users can earn them by playing prediction games, quizzes, and spin & earn, or by referring friends to the app. The Winx11 leaderboard allows users to track their progress and compete against other players for the top spot, earning big rewards based on their position, the statement noted.