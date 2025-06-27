Wiom Raises USD 40 Mn to Expand Affordable Internet Across Rural India The round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Accel, with participation from Prosus, Promaft Partners, and RTP Global.

Wiom Co-founders

Delhi-based internet services company Wiom has raised USD 40 million in a fresh funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Accel, with participation from Prosus, Promaft Partners, and RTP Global.

The funding will be used to scale its product offering, hire more talent in technology and operations, and expand to under-connected towns and rural districts across India.

Wiom, previously known as i2e1, was founded in 2015 and rebranded in 2021. The company offers an innovative, asset-light internet distribution platform that allows individuals and small Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to resell home broadband as sachet-sized internet packs, starting at just INR 5. Through this model, users can share their broadband connection and earn money, often reducing or eliminating their own internet bills.

"We bring down the cost of internet access by 40-60%. In some cases, it's entirely free for the host," said Satyam Darmora, one of Wiom's co-founders. Customers benefit from a pay-as-you-go model, bypassing the financial burden of upfront broadband payments.

Wiom functions as India's largest licensed Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) under the PM-WANI (Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme, aiming to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions.

The company partners with around 100 regional ISPs, primarily in tier II and III towns and villages, especially across Uttar Pradesh and Eastern India. Its proprietary software, embedded in home routers, enables nearby users to connect through a login portal—similar to hotel Wi-Fi—without needing an app.

"Wiom is addressing one of the most fundamental yet underserved challenges in India—affordable and unlimited internet for the masses," said Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments. "Their scalable, asset-light model is laying the digital foundation for the next 500 million Indians."

Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel, added, "Only 10% of India's 200 million households have affordable unlimited internet. Satyam, Nishit, Ashutosh, and Maanas are reimagining how access can be delivered. We're proud to support their mission to close India's digital divide."

With over one million monthly active users, Wiom plans to more than double its reach annually. It is also investing in next-generation technology, including proprietary firmware and hardware, through its "Tech for Future" initiative.

"This is a win-win segment—for users and existing ISPs alike," Darmora emphasised.
