By streamlining its business units, Wipro aims to strengthen its ability to deliver integrated services and drive business outcomes for clients across industries.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro Ltd., one of the leading technology services and consulting firms, announced a significant realignment of its Global Business Lines (GBLs) to sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and digital transformation. The restructuring, set to take effect on April 1, 2025, aims to better meet evolving client demands for integrated, outcome-driven solutions that enhance agility and innovation.

"This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions," said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro. "This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation."

The company will maintain four key business lines, structured around client buying behavior. Technology Services, led by Nagendra Bandaru, will focus on cloud-enabled and industry-specific technology solutions. Its areas of expertise will include Digital and Industry Cloud, Cyber Security and Risk Services, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Data, Analytics and AI, Enterprise Applications, and Designit.

Business Process Services, headed by Jasjit Singh Kang, will center on digital operations and business process transformation, aiming to enhance efficiency and business agility. Consulting Services, under the leadership of Amit Kumar, will provide strategic advisory and transformation services, helping clients navigate complex business challenges. Engineering, led by Srikumar Rao, will continue to deliver engineering and R&D services, maintaining Wipro's commitment to technological innovation.

Capco, Wipro's consulting business specializing in financial services, will remain unchanged under the leadership of Anne-Marie Rowland. However, Jo Debecker, who previously led Wipro FullStride Cloud, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

The restructuring reflects Wipro's strategic shift toward AI and cloud technologies as clients increasingly seek comprehensive, technology-driven solutions. By streamlining its business units, Wipro aims to strengthen its ability to deliver integrated services and drive business outcomes for clients across industries.