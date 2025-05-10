Wipro Appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of GCC Practice In his new role, Dhar will be responsible for leading Wipro's consulting-led and technology-enabled GCC strategy. He will report directly to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro's chief operating officer

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sandeep Dhar

Wipro Limited has appointed Sandeep Dhar as the global head of its global capability center (GCC) practice, the company announced today. With over three decades of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting, Dhar is set to lead Wipro's efforts in transforming GCCs into AI-powered innovation and transformation hubs for global enterprises.

In his new role, Dhar will be responsible for leading Wipro's consulting-led and technology-enabled GCC strategy. He will report directly to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro's chief operating officer. According to Wipro, the aim is to support global organizations in establishing and scaling future-ready capability centers that deliver both operational excellence and strategic value.

"Wipro has been a trusted partner to GCCs for over two decades," said Sanjeev Jain, chief operating officer, Wipro Limited. "We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro's robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services for GCCs, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients."

Dhar has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most recognized GCCs in the industry. As managing director, he was instrumental in transforming the Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCCs into strategic engines of innovation and growth. Throughout his career, he has led profit and loss operations, driven digital transformation initiatives, and implemented cutting-edge engineering practices across diverse industries.

Dhar, who assumes leadership of one of Wipro's key growth areas, emphasized the importance of aligning GCC operations with evolving enterprise goals. "As GCCs evolve to meet the dynamic business needs, enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive impact," said Sandeep Dhar. "Wipro is ideally positioned to be the strategic partner of choice for GCCs, offering services that align with their objectives to establish, scale, transform or exit. I look forward to enhancing our focus and execution in this space."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

3 AI Tools to Help You Start a Profitable Solo Business in 2025

Ready to automate your business and scale without a team? This video is your step-by-step guide.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

From Rural Roots To Global Recognition: Vijay Naidu's Fintech Revolution

As India's first fintech leader and network marketer to be awarded a diplomatic passport, Naidu's journey defies convention — and his impact defies limits

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

At the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the "Oracle of Omaha" described the systematic approach to success that has worked so well for him over his storied career.

By David James
News and Trends

The Indian Auto Market in March 2025

While some manufacturers faced slight declines, others achieved notable growth, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics in March 2025

By Entrepreneur Staff