Wipro Limited has appointed Sandeep Dhar as the global head of its global capability center (GCC) practice, the company announced today. With over three decades of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting, Dhar is set to lead Wipro's efforts in transforming GCCs into AI-powered innovation and transformation hubs for global enterprises.

In his new role, Dhar will be responsible for leading Wipro's consulting-led and technology-enabled GCC strategy. He will report directly to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro's chief operating officer. According to Wipro, the aim is to support global organizations in establishing and scaling future-ready capability centers that deliver both operational excellence and strategic value.

"Wipro has been a trusted partner to GCCs for over two decades," said Sanjeev Jain, chief operating officer, Wipro Limited. "We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro's robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services for GCCs, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients."

Dhar has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most recognized GCCs in the industry. As managing director, he was instrumental in transforming the Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCCs into strategic engines of innovation and growth. Throughout his career, he has led profit and loss operations, driven digital transformation initiatives, and implemented cutting-edge engineering practices across diverse industries.

Dhar, who assumes leadership of one of Wipro's key growth areas, emphasized the importance of aligning GCC operations with evolving enterprise goals. "As GCCs evolve to meet the dynamic business needs, enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive impact," said Sandeep Dhar. "Wipro is ideally positioned to be the strategic partner of choice for GCCs, offering services that align with their objectives to establish, scale, transform or exit. I look forward to enhancing our focus and execution in this space."