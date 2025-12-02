You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro Limited has announced the completion of its acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions business unit of Harman.

The company confirmed that all necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, allowing the unit to formally become part of Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line. The deal was initially revealed on August 21, 2025.

The integration of the DTS unit is viewed as an important step in strengthening Wipro's focus on artificial intelligence, engineering innovation and research and development.

DTS brings a wide range of product engineering and digital transformation skills. Its expertise includes embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering and customer experience platforms. These capabilities will now be combined with Wipro's consulting led and AI enabled offerings.

Wipro stated that the artificial intelligence solutions developed by Harman will be incorporated into Wipro Intelligence™, the company's suite of platforms and transformation tools. The aim is to create more connected and advanced solutions for clients across industries.

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Limited, stated, "By adding the deep product engineering and technology expertise of DTS to our capabilities, along with their industry solutions and market presence, we are evolving our engineering DNA. This enhances our ability to innovate at scale and support complex transformations across sectors."

Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of DTS, noted, "As part of Wipro, DTS enters a new phase of growth and opportunity. Wipro's global reach and advanced technology ecosystem will help us scale impact and deliver greater value to clients."

With the acquisition now closed, Wipro plans to deepen its role in engineering services and expand the reach of its AI powered solutions across global markets.