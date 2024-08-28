This partnership aims to enhance cost control and risk mitigation for enterprises while providing access to cutting-edge technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro has announced an expanded collaboration with Dell Technologies to integrate the Dell AI Factory into Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. This strategic partnership aims to enhance cost control and risk mitigation for enterprises while providing access to cutting-edge technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

The Dell AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA, will be leveraged within Wipro's platform, including Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. This integration offers enterprises the processing power of GenAI without requiring substantial upfront investments. The platform is supported by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, featuring the powerful NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet networking platform.

"Enterprises are keen to utilise their own data and business context to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI on Dell solutions. This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI," said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"The solutions we have created as part of this collaboration will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems. Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible, ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise-level AI," he added.

Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies, also commented on the partnership, noting the increasing market demand for AI-enabled solutions. "Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centers. By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, we're providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions, and services to accelerate their AI initiatives."

Wipro claims that its AI Control Center—an advanced orchestration layer that resides on the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform, which enables a seamless infusion of AI for IT and business — will now provide enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure.