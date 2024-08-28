Get All Access for $5/mo

Wipro Expands Collaboration with Dell to Integrate AI Factory into Enterprise Platform This partnership aims to enhance cost control and risk mitigation for enterprises while providing access to cutting-edge technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Wipro has announced an expanded collaboration with Dell Technologies to integrate the Dell AI Factory into Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. This strategic partnership aims to enhance cost control and risk mitigation for enterprises while providing access to cutting-edge technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

The Dell AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA, will be leveraged within Wipro's platform, including Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. This integration offers enterprises the processing power of GenAI without requiring substantial upfront investments. The platform is supported by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, featuring the powerful NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet networking platform.

"Enterprises are keen to utilise their own data and business context to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI on Dell solutions. This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI," said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"The solutions we have created as part of this collaboration will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems. Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible, ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise-level AI," he added.

Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies, also commented on the partnership, noting the increasing market demand for AI-enabled solutions. "Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centers. By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, we're providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions, and services to accelerate their AI initiatives."

Wipro claims that its AI Control Center—an advanced orchestration layer that resides on the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform, which enables a seamless infusion of AI for IT and business — will now provide enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Bengaluru-based Kreedo Raises USD 4 Mn to Enhance Early Childhood Education Offerings

Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group

VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

How Niranjan Hiranandani Created the 'Real' estate Business

Real estate was an accidental choice, ultimately I got into the world of business and then realised it's not just a cakewalk, says Niranjan Hiranandani, founder & chairman- Hiranandani Group

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Why Are Nvidia Earnings So Important? They Could Be a 'Market Mover,' Says Expert

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap, after Apple.

By Sherin Shibu