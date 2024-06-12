Get All Access for $5/mo

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of the Lab45 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform, which leverages Generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to enable companies to realise enhanced efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions.

As per the official release, Lab45 is Wipro's Innovation Lab, and the Lab45 AI platform is available to all Wipro employees and clients.

The platform allows for seamless integration of language and visual processing for generating images from text prompts, as well as the ability to index, parse, and summarise content.

With over 1000 GenAI agents and more than 10 GenAI applications, the platform claims to offer no-code and low-code pre-built applications for HR, sales, marketing, and operations functions, while also allowing for the easy creation of industry-specific GenAI agents and applications.

"Our Lab45 AI Platform is a testament to Wipro's commitment to innovation and productivity," said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited. "We are excited about the transformative impact this platform will have across the business, particularly in HR, sales, marketing, and other business functions. Our platform will help our customers innovate faster while balancing privacy and responsible AI."
