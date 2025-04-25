By enhancing productivity and accelerating time-to-market, the initiative is set to provide substantial value to clients through AI-enabled solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro Limited, a global technology services and consulting firm, has launched its GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as part of its ai360 initiative. The CoE aims to drive innovation and efficiency by integrating GitHub tools, including Microsoft M365 and GitHub Copilot, into software development processes.

The newly launched CoE will act as a centralised hub for GitHub-related innovation and collaboration across Wipro's engineering teams. By enhancing productivity and accelerating time-to-market, the initiative is set to provide substantial value to clients through AI-enabled solutions.

"The launch of our GitHub CoE highlights our commitment to championing a culture of AI-first mindset with the right skillset and toolset amongst our workforce," said Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited. "We are equipping our developers with the best tools and practices and encouraging a culture of innovation to build future-ready AI-powered industry and cross-industry solutions that solve our client's unique business challenges."

The CoE will also house a dedicated team of AI champions who will undergo comprehensive training to master GitHub's ecosystem. These champions will play a key role in standardising best practices, improving code quality, and fostering collaboration across teams.

Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub, stated, "Wipro has long been a pioneer in innovation, and by rolling out GitHub Copilot at scale, they're showing the world what true transformation with AI looks like. The GitHub CoE is more than an investment–it's a blueprint for building with AI at the core."

To bolster community engagement, the CoE will offer workshops, hackathons, codeathons, and meetups, while also establishing a Community of Practice to promote knowledge sharing among GitHub Champions and subject matter experts.