Wipro launches GitHub Center of Excellence in Bengaluru to boost AI-driven development By enhancing productivity and accelerating time-to-market, the initiative is set to provide substantial value to clients through AI-enabled solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GitHub Center of Excellence

Wipro Limited, a global technology services and consulting firm, has launched its GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as part of its ai360 initiative. The CoE aims to drive innovation and efficiency by integrating GitHub tools, including Microsoft M365 and GitHub Copilot, into software development processes.

The newly launched CoE will act as a centralised hub for GitHub-related innovation and collaboration across Wipro's engineering teams. By enhancing productivity and accelerating time-to-market, the initiative is set to provide substantial value to clients through AI-enabled solutions.

"The launch of our GitHub CoE highlights our commitment to championing a culture of AI-first mindset with the right skillset and toolset amongst our workforce," said Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited. "We are equipping our developers with the best tools and practices and encouraging a culture of innovation to build future-ready AI-powered industry and cross-industry solutions that solve our client's unique business challenges."

The CoE will also house a dedicated team of AI champions who will undergo comprehensive training to master GitHub's ecosystem. These champions will play a key role in standardising best practices, improving code quality, and fostering collaboration across teams.

Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub, stated, "Wipro has long been a pioneer in innovation, and by rolling out GitHub Copilot at scale, they're showing the world what true transformation with AI looks like. The GitHub CoE is more than an investment–it's a blueprint for building with AI at the core."

To bolster community engagement, the CoE will offer workshops, hackathons, codeathons, and meetups, while also establishing a Community of Practice to promote knowledge sharing among GitHub Champions and subject matter experts.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Make Money on Autopilot With These 5 Smart Passive Income Ideas

Five innovative ways to earn money even when you're sleeping.

By Andreas Jones
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Paramount Services Raises INR 2.5 Cr from Finvolve

The Gurugram-based startup will utilise the funds to bolster its proprietary AI-driven software, improve digital claims management, and expand its footprint across insurance companies in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Process

5 'Boring' Processes That Make Tech Companies Wildly Successful (and Will Work For Your Small Business, Too)

Implementing these five tech practices can transform your small business.

By Ishaan Agarwal
News and Trends

From Candere to Lucira: Jain's New Chapter in Purposeful Luxury

Focusing on bridal and milestone jewelry, Lucira offers signature solitaires, bespoke engagement rings, eternity bands, and versatile designs for everyday wear. The brand has also introduced five exclusive diamond cuts, each designed to maximise light and emotion.

By Minakshi Sangwan