Wipro announced the acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, in a move that strengthens its engineering research and development portfolio.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by December 31, 2025, and will see over 5,600 DTS employees, including leadership, transition to Wipro across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

The acquisition expands Wipro's digital engineering and device engineering services across industries such as technology, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer sectors. DTS brings expertise in connected products, domain-led design, and software platforms, along with AI-native frameworks and proprietary accelerators.

"Welcoming DTS into the Wipro family marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro. He added that combining Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities with DTS' specialized engineering will enhance client value, accelerate innovation, and reduce time to market.

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro, noted that the integration will allow clients to connect virtual and physical worlds, embed AI throughout engineering processes, and pursue complex transformation programs.

Christian Sobottka, CEO of HARMAN, stated that joining Wipro will enable DTS to scale faster, reach more industries, and unlock greater potential through complementary capabilities.

Wipro will also enter a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung, opening new opportunities for joint growth. Following completion, DTS will be integrated into Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line.