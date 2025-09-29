The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Wit & Chai Secures Seed Funding

Creative media agency Wit & Chai has closed its seed funding round for an undisclosed amount at a valuation of INR 40 crore.

The equity round drew participation from prominent investors including Rohan Vijay Mantri of Mantri Landmarks, Sanjay Katkar of Quickheal Technologies, Monish Darda of Icertis, and Satyen Patel of Sahyadri Industries.

With the infusion, the Pune-headquartered firm is focusing on a three-pronged growth strategy. It plans geographic expansion by strengthening its Mumbai team, scaling its London office, and laying the groundwork for entry into the UAE.

Wit & Chai will also diversify services, targeting B2B SaaS firms and large enterprises with integrated brand experiences. In addition, it aims to pursue acquisitions and build proprietary IP, including Microdrama content formats and AI-driven creative tools.

iGoWise Mobility Raises INR 8.2 Cr to Scale Smart Electric Trike Business

Bengaluru-based iGoWise Mobility, a developer of smart electric trikes, has secured INR 8.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by ISB Angels, 888VC and Guptaji VC.

The startup said the capital will be used for tooling and automation to reduce production costs, enhance customer experience and after-sales channels, advance research and development, launch new variants and strengthen working capital to meet existing orders.

Founded in 2020 by Sravan K Appana, iGoWise Mobility focuses on rugged and intelligent EV platforms designed for both urban India and rural Bharat. Its first product, BeiGo, is positioned as an electric pickup trike intended to fill the gap between two-wheelers and larger vehicles. The vehicle features patented anti-topple leaning technology that improves handling, cornering and overall ride comfort.

The company plans to deploy 1,500 trikes over the next 12 to 18 months with fleet partners such as Hala Mobility and Elektric Express. Expansion is also on the cards in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Panjim.

According to the company, its trikes are more cost-effective, energy-efficient and compact than global peers. The BeiGo Rugged Utility Vehicle is expected to hit the market within 32 months. Competitors in the segment include Zen Mobility, Vaidyuthi Mobility and Speedloop Auto.

Plazza Secures USD 1.4 Mn to Expand Quick Medicine Delivery Network

Bengaluru-based quick medicine delivery startup Plazza has raised USD 1.4 million in a funding round led by All In Capital.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Bounce cofounder Vivekananda Hallekere, the Singhania family office, and promoters of JK Tyre.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to expand its product range and strengthen its retail presence in Bengaluru. Plazza, which promises delivery within 15 to 60 minutes, has adopted an omnichannel model. It began operations with a flagship store in Yemalur and is targeting 20 new outlets over the next year.

According to founder Aman Priyadarshi, most pharmacies operate with only 4,000 to 5,000 stock keeping units, often failing to meet customer demand. Plazza offers over 20,000 SKUs available both in-store and for delivery. Alongside medicines, the company plans to add healthy snacks, baby and elder care, and dermatology products.

Since its launch in November 2024, Plazza claims to have served 10,000 customers, with weekly growth of 25 percent. The startup was co-founded by Priyadarshi and Aniruddha Sen, who earlier co-founded Kenko Health.

The funding comes amid rising competition from quick commerce and e-pharmacy players such as Instamart with Pharmeasy, Zepto, Amazon with Orange Health, PlatinumRx, and Truemeds.