With GenAI MakeMyTrip Aims To Change Travel Hassle The scale and complexity of this system make it one of the most ambitious tech builds undertaken at MakeMyTrip

By Shrabona Ghosh

MakeMyTrip, the online travel company, announced integration of gen AI capable trip planning assistant. It has upgraded its existing AI agent, Myra. Conversational assistance will help users through destination discovery, shopping, in-trip, and post-sales scenarios. Currently, it's available in English and Hindi and is a beta version.

The GenAI Trip Planning Assistant, Myra, is built on a network of specialised AI agents across all major travel categories, flights, accommodation, holidays, ground transport, visas, and forex. It supports multimodal input (text, voice, image, video), continuous back-and-forth dialogue, itinerary edits, and post-sales support—all within the same interface. The company has plans to expand to multiple Indian languages, after fine tuning conversation flows based on early user feedback.

"We have always believed that technology is at its best when it solves complex problems behind the scenes, while making the customer interface as intuitive and as delightful as possible. With GenAI, we take that vision further by turning intent into action. It brings together the full strength of our platform, including customer preferences, data supply, user-generated content, personalization, and real-time intelligence, to power the next era of travel," said Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

In 2023, MakeMyTrip integrated GenAI into its core booking experience. This was an early investment in AI to solve real-world traveller challenges. Over the years, the platform has introduced features such as Fare Lock, Zero Cancellation, voice-led customer support, and,recently,predictive tools for train bookings.

Talking about investments in the project and topline, the CEO said, "We are hopeful of it aiding to our topline. And its a work in progress."

The scale and complexity of this system make it one of the most ambitious tech builds we have undertaken at MakeMyTrip."Our in-house team has developed custom language models and layered them with planning, scheduling, and verification systems that work in sync and respond in real time. The result is a multi-agent AI framework that collaborates across categories to deliver a seamless experience. The system is currently in beta, allowing us to learn from real interactions and continue strengthening it," said Sanjay Mohan, group CTO, MakeMyTrip.

The next phase of development will introduce richer semantic search capabilities and AI-driven use cases. Now, it operates on an individual level and small groups but is yet to take up bookings on business to business level.
