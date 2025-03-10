Based on insights from 3,000 women across IT, GCCs, and emerging tech sectors, the report explores workplace experiences, career growth, and diversity in the industry

Women in tech companies and global capability centers (GCCs) earn, on average, 15-20 per cent lower than their male counterparts, according to the second edition of the annual Women in Technology report by ANSR, in collaboration with Talent500.

This gap is attributed to factors like occupational segregation, with women often concentrated in lower-paying roles, and unconscious bias in performance evaluations and promotion decisions. Addressing these issues is crucial for achieving true pay equity within the GCC sector.

The 2025 report reveals a significant shift in workplace diversity initiatives and the growing confidence of women in AI adoption. However, persistent challenges such as the glass ceiling, pay disparity, and lack of mentorship continue to hinder career advancement.

The number of women perceiving their company's diversity efforts as merely symbolic or slow-moving has dropped from 70 per cent in 2024 to 40 per cent in 2025, marking a substantial improvement.

GCCs are at the forefront of AI adoption, and women technologists are eager to embrace its potential. Majority of women technologists are enthusiastic about integrating new AI tools into mainstream workflows, particularly those that enhance developer productivity. In fact, 66 per cent of women now feel equipped to use AI in their roles, compared to less than 40 per cent last year.

Workplace safety remains a priority with nearly 75 per cent of respondents reporting that their workplace provides a safe and inclusive environment. The number of women citing unfair pay has increased by 10 per cent, while 7 in 10 women say career advancement opportunities remain out of reach.

Speaking on the report's findings, Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing at ANSR, said: "Diversity should not be a metric but a horizontal priority embedded across an organization's DNA. True progress happens when inclusivity extends beyond hiring—into policies, leadership development, boardroom discussions, and governance. Our survey shows promise year on year, but to drive lasting change, diversity must be an integral part of how businesses operate, not just an initiative".

The report highlights a growing need for structured mentorship and leadership development programs, with 58 per cent of women reporting a lack of strong mentorship. This gap in leadership support is particularly evident in GCCs, where organizations are increasingly focused on developing leaders who can manage diverse, global teams. As the demand for leadership talent grows, it is critical for companies to invest in training programs that empower women with the skills to navigate cross-cultural challenges, drive innovation, and make strategic decisions.