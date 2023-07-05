The D2C brand will employ the funds to expand its omnichannel presence, strengthen operations and amplify salience amongst its consumers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freakins, a home-grown denim fashion brand for Gen Z women, has raised $4 million in a Seed funding round, led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures. The company also raised capital from over 30 angel investors like Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Navin Agarwal (Sonal Apparels), Chakradhar Gade (Country Delight), Utkrishta Kumar (Meesho), Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness) and prominent influencers like Aayush Wadhwa, Tarini Shah and Agastya Shah. The D2C brand will employ the funds to expand its omnichannel presence, strengthen operations and amplify salience amongst its consumers.

"The funding will facilitate our expansion into new categories, further enhance our manufacturing capabilities and extend our distribution footprint. By owning the end-to-end process, from storefront to design and factories, we maintain exceptional quality control and achieve faster turnaround times, enabling us to adapt to the changing consumer preferences," said Puneet Sehgal, founder and CEO, Freakins.

In an official statement, the company further added that funds will be strategically deployed to bolster the brand's supply chain capabilities by forging partnerships with factories specializing in denim, knits, and woven fabrics. It also aims to expand its presence in other geographies, invest in quality talent and launch new SKUs. Moreover, with a strong focus on partnerships with creators, the brand also plans to launch exclusive collections designed to cater to the likes of our consumers.

"Apparels are a key part of this discretionary basket and we believe Freakins is uniquely positioned to capture the Gen Z fast fashion opportunity. They have innovated supply chain, product design as well as on brand building through their unique influencer- led strategy. We are excited to partner with Puneet, Shaan and the Freakins team as they look to build the next fashion behemoth from India," Rajat Agarwal, MD, Matrix Partners India, commented on the funding.

Founded by Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah, Mumbai-based Freakins aims to provide a constant variety in fashion.